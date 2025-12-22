Duo arrested at BIA for attempting to smuggle gemstones to China

Two Sri Lankans who attempted to smuggle gemstones to China by concealing them in the rectum and inside their luggage have been arrested by Customs officers at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The two suspects are reported to be gem traders aged 38 and 39, residents of Beruwala.

The duo had arrived at the BIA at around 10:20 p.m. yesterday (21) to depart for Chengdu, China, on China Airlines flight CA-426.

During inspections carried out by Customs officers the gemstones were discovered.

The value of the seized gemstones is estimated at approximately Rs. 32 million.

Reports state that the seized consignment included 390 gemstones, consisting of major varieties such as blue sapphire, ruby, yellow sapphire, diamond, moonstone, tourmaline and garnet.