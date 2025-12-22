Air quality in several provinces considered unhealthy for sensitive groups

December 22, 2025   11:51 am

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Northern, North Central, North Western and Western provinces currently ranges between 150 and 200, Dr. Ajith Gunawardena, the Media Spokesperson of the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) stated.

The Spokesperson noted that a decline in air quality was observed in recent days and that this trend has been evident over the past 24 hours as well.

He further said such low air quality may be harmful to sensitive individuals and advised that anyone experiencing breathing difficulties or respiratory conditions to seek medical attention immediately.

Dr. Gunawardena also mentioned that this condition is influenced by transboundary air movement and the active northeastern monsoon.

He added that human activities also contribute to the deterioration of air quality. Specifically, open burning of garbage and other material, vehicle emissions and similar activities are major causes. The public has been urged to avoid burning materials such as plastics and polythene.

Furthermore, Dr. Ajith Gunawardena emphasized that the Central Environmental Authority continuously monitors the country’s Air Quality Index and closely observes overall air quality conditions.

