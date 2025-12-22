Level 3 landslide warnings issued to seven DS areas extended

Level 3 ‘Red’ landslide warnings issued for seven Divisional Secretariat divisions in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts have been extended by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO).

Accordingly, level 3 landslide warnings will remain in place for residents of the Udadumbara, Medadumbara and Minipe Divisional Secretariat areas in the Kandy District, as well as for residents of the Nildandhahinna, Mathurata, Hanguranketha and Walapane Divisional Secretariat areas in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Senior Scientist Hasali Hemasinghe of the NBRO stated that landslide warnings have also been issued to residents of several Divisional Secretariat areas in the Badulla, Kurunegala and Matale districts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology stated that a few showers can be expected in the Uva province and in the Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts today (22).

Mainly fair weather will prevail in other areas of the island.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 40kmph can be expected at times over the Eastern slopes of the central hills and North-western province and in the Ampara, Hambantota and Monaragala districts, the Met. Department added.