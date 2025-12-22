External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

The Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (23).

According to the Indian External Affairs Ministry, Minister Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka as Special Envoy of the Indian Prime Minister and meet with the Sri Lankan leadership.

The Ministry noted the visit underscores India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.