Former Beliatta PS Chairman Cyril Munasinghe granted bail

Former Chairman of the Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha, Cyril Munasinghe who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on suspicion of unlawfully acquiring assets and property worth over Rs. 36 million and subsequently remanded, has been granted bail.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering the submissions made by officers of the Bribery Commission and the suspect’s attorneys.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on two surety bail of Rs. 1 million each, Ada Derana reporter said.

The former Chairman of the Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha has also been banned from leaving overseas.

Court further ordered that the case be taken up once again on May 08, 2026.

The suspect was arrested and produced before court on suspicion of committing an offence under the Bribery Act by unlawfully acquiring assets and property exceeding Rs. 36 million, beyond his lawful income, during the period between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2012.