Former Beliatta PS Chairman Cyril Munasinghe granted bail

Former Beliatta PS Chairman Cyril Munasinghe granted bail

December 22, 2025   02:15 pm

Former Chairman of the Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha, Cyril Munasinghe who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on suspicion of unlawfully acquiring assets and property worth over Rs. 36 million and subsequently remanded, has been granted bail.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering the submissions made by officers of the Bribery Commission and the suspect’s attorneys.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on two surety bail of Rs. 1 million each, Ada Derana reporter said.

The former Chairman of the Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha has also been banned from leaving overseas.

Court further ordered that the case be taken up once again on May 08, 2026.

The suspect was arrested and produced before court on suspicion of committing an offence under the Bribery Act by unlawfully acquiring assets and property exceeding Rs. 36 million, beyond his lawful income, during the period between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2012.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Justice Minister invites public to share views on proposed new Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Justice Minister invites public to share views on proposed new Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)