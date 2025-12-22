Another Bangladesh student leader shot as violence spirals ahead of polls

Another student leader in Bangladesh has been shot amid violence over the recent killing of Inqilab Manch spokesperson Usman Hadi.

Unknown gunmen have opened fire at a senior leader of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) this morning.

Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, a central figure in NCP’s labour organisation, was shot in the head in Khulna district, according to Bangladeshi media reports.

The incident occurred around 11:45 am on Monday at a house in the Sonadanga area of the city, the Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported.

Saif Nawaz, an organiser of the NCP’s Khulna metropolitan unit, told the publication that Sikdar is a central organiser and the Khulna divisional convener of the NCP’s labour wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti.

He was working on organising a divisional labour rally for the party in Khulna, which was scheduled to take place soon, when the attack occurred. Sikdar received a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and is receiving treatment at a hospital, the report said.

Animesh Mandal, the Inspector (Investigation) of Sonadanga Police Station, confirmed the development and said that Sikdar was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital after being shot. From there, he was taken to City Diagnostic Centre for a CT scan of his head.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the officer said.

Political Violence in Bangladesh

Bangladesh witnessed violent protests across the nation last week after the death of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi. A polarising figure known for his strong anti-India rhetoric, Hadi, 32, gained prominence during Bangladesh’s 2024 student uprising, which led to the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina.

He was shot by masked assailants on December 12 while leaving campaigning for the upcoming polls in Dhaka. After initial treatment in Dhaka, a critical Hadi was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

The development comes as Bangladesh is set to hold its elections in February 2026, with political tensions running high. As the polls draw closer, violence has intensified across the country, with reports of violent protests and attacks on minorities. It is reported that Bangladesh’s interim chief, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus – who shares close ties with the student-led National Citizens Party (NCP) – has been pushing for closer ties with Pakistan at the cost of distancing Bangladesh from India.

Source: NDTV

- Agencies