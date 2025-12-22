Sri Lankas total exports in 2025 surpass US$ 15.5 billion

Sri Lankas total exports in 2025 surpass US$ 15.5 billion

December 22, 2025   02:49 pm

The total exports reached US$ 15,776.36 million during the first 11 months of 2025, according to latest Sri Lanka Customs data.

The Export Development Board (EDB) noted that the export sector has continued its strong upward trajectory, recording a significant 5.8 % y-o-y growth during the period from January to November 2025.

In November 2025 alone, total exports, comprising both merchandise and services reached US$ 1,364.52 million, reflecting an impressive year-on-year growth of 5.56 % over November 2024.

This performance highlights the strength of Sri Lanka’s export sector and the effectiveness of the strategies implemented to expand market access and enhance global competitiveness, the EDB.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Justice Minister invites public to share views on proposed new Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Justice Minister invites public to share views on proposed new Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)