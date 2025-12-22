The total exports reached US$ 15,776.36 million during the first 11 months of 2025, according to latest Sri Lanka Customs data.

The Export Development Board (EDB) noted that the export sector has continued its strong upward trajectory, recording a significant 5.8 % y-o-y growth during the period from January to November 2025.

In November 2025 alone, total exports, comprising both merchandise and services reached US$ 1,364.52 million, reflecting an impressive year-on-year growth of 5.56 % over November 2024.

This performance highlights the strength of Sri Lanka’s export sector and the effectiveness of the strategies implemented to expand market access and enhance global competitiveness, the EDB.