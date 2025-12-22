Sri Lankas inflation dips to 2.4% in November 2025

Sri Lankas inflation dips to 2.4% in November 2025

December 22, 2025   03:24 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has decreased to 2.4% in November 2025, compared to 2.7% in October 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has decreased to 3.6% in November compared to 4.1% in October while the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group remained unchanged at 1.5%.

On a Year-on-Year, the contribution of food commodities to inflation was 1.57% in November, 2025 compared to November, 2024.

The NCPI for all items for the month of November 2025 is 207.2 and it records a decrease of 0.3 in index points compared to October, the Department of Census and Statistics noted.

