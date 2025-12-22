Retired Additional Government Analyst H. L. W. Jayamanna, who was arrested and remanded in connection with a corruption allegation, along with a Deputy Chairman of a private insurance company have been granted bail.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering the submissions made by the defense attorneys appearing for the suspects and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that each suspect be released on two surety bail of Rs. 2 million each, and also imposed a foreign travel ban on both suspects.

Additionally, the Magistrate ordered the suspects to refrain from influencing witnesses.

The retired Additional Government Analyst and the Deputy Chairman of the relevant insurance company were arrested and remanded on suspicion of accepting bribes and aiding and abetting the issuance of forensic reports favorable to the insurance company in cases where vehicles insured by the company were involved in accidents.