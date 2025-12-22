Teacher unions threaten to engage in trade union action over change in school hours

December 22, 2025   04:03 pm

Teacher trade unions have threatened to engage in trade union action if a proper response regarding the decision to extend school hours is not provided before January 5, 2026.

A meeting between the trade unions and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya was held this morning (22) at the Ministry of Education premises.

The discussion focused on education reforms and the proposed change in school hours.

During the meeting, the trade unions had stated that although they had planned to engage in trade union action on December 12, it was deferred.

According to representatives of the unions, the Prime Minister listened to their views to a certain extent today and stated that she would take the matter into consideration.

