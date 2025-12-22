Train operations to fully resume on Northern Railway Line from Wednesday

Train operations to fully resume on Northern Railway Line from Wednesday

December 22, 2025   04:12 pm

The Northern Railway Line will be fully reopened for train operations from Wednesday (24), The Department of Railways has announced.

Accordingly, from Wednesday, the Yal Devi Express will operate on the Northern Railway Line from Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai, as scheduled.

Additionally, seat reservation facilities will be made available in the first class (air-conditioned) and second class compartments of the Yal Devi Express.

