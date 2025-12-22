Two police officers transferred over viral Ella taxi driver video

Police have launched an investigation into an altercation between taxi drivers from various parts of the country entering the Ella tourist zone and local taxi drivers, which was captured on video.

The video circulating on social media shows two police officers giving instructions to taxi drivers from other areas on how to operate in Ella.

Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler noted that the two police officers involved in the incident have been transferred from the Ella Police Station to the Bandarawela Police Station, subject to disciplinary action.