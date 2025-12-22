Finance Ministry issues new circular on relief program to support those affected by recent disaster

Finance Ministry issues new circular on relief program to support those affected by recent disaster

December 22, 2025   04:56 pm

The Ministry of Finance has issued a new circular detailing relief proposed for those affected by the recent landslides and floods caused by cyclone Ditwah.

The circular has been issued to include new additions, clarifications and amendments to make the disaster relief program for those affected by recent landslides and floods more efficient and effective, as proposed in the Budget Circular No. 08/2025 dated 2025-12-05, the Finance Ministry noted.

Accordingly, items 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 14 in the table mentioned in Budget Circular No. 08/2025 have been amended.

The revised circular is provided below.

 

Finance Ministry Circular (22.12.2025) - English by Adaderana Online

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Justice Minister invites public to share views on proposed new Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Justice Minister invites public to share views on proposed new Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

Probe launched after reports of VMS data falling into drug traffickers' hands (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)

PM calls for united front to eradicate ragging, violence and narcotics from universities (English)