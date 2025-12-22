Finance Ministry issues new circular on relief program to support those affected by recent disaster

The Ministry of Finance has issued a new circular detailing relief proposed for those affected by the recent landslides and floods caused by cyclone Ditwah.

The circular has been issued to include new additions, clarifications and amendments to make the disaster relief program for those affected by recent landslides and floods more efficient and effective, as proposed in the Budget Circular No. 08/2025 dated 2025-12-05, the Finance Ministry noted.

Accordingly, items 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 14 in the table mentioned in Budget Circular No. 08/2025 have been amended.

The revised circular is provided below.

Finance Ministry Circular (22.12.2025) - English by Adaderana Online