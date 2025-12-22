One injured as gunmen open fire at three-wheeler in Kohuwala Junction

Two unidentified gunmen have opened fire at a person travelling in a three-wheeler between the Kohuwala Junction and Nugegoda Junction, within the Kohuwala Police Division, at around 8.30 p.m. this evening (22), police said.

According to police, the suspects carried out the shooting while travelling on a motorcycle and fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The injured individual was immediately admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old resident of Kalubowila.

Kohuwala Police and Mount Lavinia Division Criminal Investigation Unit are conducting further investigations into the incident to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting.