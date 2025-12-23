Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

December 23, 2025   06:47 am

A few showers may occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, today (23), the Department of Meteorology said.  

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other areas of the island, it added. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Colombo, Kaluthara, Badulla, Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

