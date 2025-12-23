Indian foreign minister Jaishankar to meet President Anura today

December 23, 2025   07:12 am

The Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, who arrived in the country last evening (22), is scheduled to meet President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (23).

During this visit, Minister Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasooriya and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka last evening (22) in a special aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force.  

Minister Jaishankar is visiting Sri Lanka as a Special Envoy of the Indian Prime Minister. 

The Ministry noted the visit underscores India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Ministry of External Affairs of Sri Lanka further stated that Minister Jaishankar is scheduled to leave the island this afternoon after concluding his visit.

