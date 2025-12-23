Traffic restrictions on several roads in Kelaniya due to Duruthu Perahera

Traffic restrictions on several roads in Kelaniya due to Duruthu Perahera

December 23, 2025   09:46 am

Traffic movement in the Kelaniya area has been restricted from 3:00 p.m. today (23) due to the annual school procession organized by Helena Balika Vidyalaya in conjunction with the Duruthu Perahera of the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

According to the Police, the Perahera will commence near Helena Primary School and proceed to the main road via Galborella and Walankada Junction. It will then continue along Biyagama Road and enter the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya through the main entrance near the Kelanisiri Roundabout.

The following traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in effect until the conclusion of the Perahera:

• All vehicles arriving from the Tyre Junction area will be diverted at Nungamugoda Junction towards Thorana Junction.

• Vehicles traveling along Biyagama Road will be diverted via Gangawella Road near the temple entrance towards the Kelanisiri Roundabout.

• Vehicles traveling from Peliyagoda towards Biyagama will be directed through the Kelanisiri Roundabout towards the Gangawella Road entrance of the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

• The section of Vihara Mawatha at the Kelanisiri Roundabout will be completely closed for the duration of the procession.

• Until the head of the procession reaches the Vihara Mawatha Junction, traffic on the Mulleriyawa–Biyagama Road will be restricted to outbound travel towards Biyagama only.

• Once the tail end of the procession enters Vihara Mawatha near Walankada, vehicles traveling from Nungamugoda towards Biyagama, as well as vehicles entering Waragoda Road from Biyagama, will be allowed to proceed under police supervision.

• As the procession approaches the Kelanisiri Roundabout, vehicle entry through the Biyagama Road entrance will be temporarily halted to facilitate the gradual restoration of normal traffic flow.

• Vehicles traveling on Biyagama Road will be diverted towards Waragoda via the Bus Stand or the Vihara Mawatha Junction.

• Vehicles entering Waragoda Road from Peliyagoda Pattiya Junction or Kandy Road will be redirected via Thorana Junction.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

PM says Sri Lanka needs to catch up; assures swift education reforms (English)

PM says Sri Lanka needs to catch up; assures swift education reforms (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)