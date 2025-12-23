Traffic restrictions on several roads in Kelaniya due to Duruthu Perahera

Traffic movement in the Kelaniya area has been restricted from 3:00 p.m. today (23) due to the annual school procession organized by Helena Balika Vidyalaya in conjunction with the Duruthu Perahera of the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

According to the Police, the Perahera will commence near Helena Primary School and proceed to the main road via Galborella and Walankada Junction. It will then continue along Biyagama Road and enter the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya through the main entrance near the Kelanisiri Roundabout.

The following traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in effect until the conclusion of the Perahera:

• All vehicles arriving from the Tyre Junction area will be diverted at Nungamugoda Junction towards Thorana Junction.

• Vehicles traveling along Biyagama Road will be diverted via Gangawella Road near the temple entrance towards the Kelanisiri Roundabout.

• Vehicles traveling from Peliyagoda towards Biyagama will be directed through the Kelanisiri Roundabout towards the Gangawella Road entrance of the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

• The section of Vihara Mawatha at the Kelanisiri Roundabout will be completely closed for the duration of the procession.

• Until the head of the procession reaches the Vihara Mawatha Junction, traffic on the Mulleriyawa–Biyagama Road will be restricted to outbound travel towards Biyagama only.

• Once the tail end of the procession enters Vihara Mawatha near Walankada, vehicles traveling from Nungamugoda towards Biyagama, as well as vehicles entering Waragoda Road from Biyagama, will be allowed to proceed under police supervision.

• As the procession approaches the Kelanisiri Roundabout, vehicle entry through the Biyagama Road entrance will be temporarily halted to facilitate the gradual restoration of normal traffic flow.

• Vehicles traveling on Biyagama Road will be diverted towards Waragoda via the Bus Stand or the Vihara Mawatha Junction.

• Vehicles entering Waragoda Road from Peliyagoda Pattiya Junction or Kandy Road will be redirected via Thorana Junction.