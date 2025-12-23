38-year old attacked to death with sharp weapon in Marawila

38-year old attacked to death with sharp weapon in Marawila

December 23, 2025   09:48 am

A 38-year old has been reportedly attacked to death using a sharp weapon, yesterday (22) in the Dunkannawa area within the Marawila Police Division. 

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Dunkannawa area, police said. 

Police stated that investigations have revealed that the murder had been committed following the escalation of a personal dispute with a neighbour, during which the neighbour allegedly assaulted the deceased with a sharp weapon.

A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder and the Marawila Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

PM says Sri Lanka needs to catch up; assures swift education reforms (English)

PM says Sri Lanka needs to catch up; assures swift education reforms (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

President commends Sri Lanka Army for its unwavering service to the nation (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Several parties comment on controversies over the 'Ondansetron' vaccine (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)

Reservoirs continue to overflow, landslides reported amid Northeast Monsoon rains (English)