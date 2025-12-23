38-year old attacked to death with sharp weapon in Marawila

A 38-year old has been reportedly attacked to death using a sharp weapon, yesterday (22) in the Dunkannawa area within the Marawila Police Division.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Dunkannawa area, police said.

Police stated that investigations have revealed that the murder had been committed following the escalation of a personal dispute with a neighbour, during which the neighbour allegedly assaulted the deceased with a sharp weapon.

A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder and the Marawila Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.