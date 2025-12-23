Over 2,000 CEB employees affected by delays in voluntary retirement scheme

December 23, 2025   09:55 am

A group of employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), who have not been attached to the new entities established under the restructuring process, have reportedly addressed a letter to the Minister of Energy regarding their retirement status.

In the letter, the employees state that following the restructuring of the CEB in accordance with Extraordinary Gazette No. 2451/11 dated August 26, 2024, they applied for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) as employees who were not absorbed into the newly formed companies.

However, nearly 2,200 CEB employees who applied for the VRS are reportedly facing significant uncertainty regarding their professional future.

The group notes that an official retirement date has yet to be announced. They allege that the process is being subjected to repeated delays due to administrative shortcomings and alleged acts of sabotage.

The affected employees state that the absence of a clear timeline has hindered their ability to plan their future financial and personal affairs.

They have therefore urged the Minister of Energy to intervene and formally announce the retirement date for employees who have applied under the VRS, and to ensure that the process is concluded without further delay.

