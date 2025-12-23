Gold prices in Sri Lanka up by Rs. 7,000 today amid global increase

The price of gold has risen significantly in the global market, and Sri Lanka has experienced a corresponding increase.

As of today (23), the global price of gold has reached USD 4,485 per ounce.

In Sri Lanka, the price of gold has increased by Rs. 7,000 compared to yesterday (22).

Accordingly, this morning, a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market was priced at Rs. 325,600.

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which was Rs. 344,000 yesterday, has risen to Rs. 352,000 today, according to sources at the Colombo Pettah gold market.