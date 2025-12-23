India to provide USD 450M for reconstruction in Sri Lanka  Jaishankar

December 23, 2025   10:57 am

India will provide a USD 450 million package to assist in the reconstruction of areas affected by Cyclone Ditvah in Sri Lanka, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar announced.

Addressing the media, Dr. Jaishankar stated that the package comprises a USD 350 million concessionary line of credit and USD 100 million in grants, aimed at supporting the rebuilding of cyclone-affected regions in Sri Lanka.

