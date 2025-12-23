Chinese delegation arrives in Sri Lanka to promote and enhance bilateral relations

Chinese delegation arrives in Sri Lanka to promote and enhance bilateral relations

December 23, 2025   11:14 am

A Chinese delegation comprising of 11 members, including Wang Junzheng, a Member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Xizang Autonomous Region, has arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (23). 

The delegation had arrived at around 9.45 a.m. on a SriLankan Airlines flight, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka were present at the airport to receive the delegation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka stated that the visit aims to promote China–Sri Lanka friendship, deepen mutual understanding, and enhance practical cooperation.

