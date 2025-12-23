Free sanitary napkin programme for schoolgirls to continue in 2026 - PM

The national programme to provide sanitary napkins to schoolgirls, launched in 2024 by the Ministry of Education, will continue to be implemented in 2026, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a discussion on the project to improve menstrual hygiene among schoolgirls, held at the Ministry of Education on December 22, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The initiative targets schoolgirls in rural, estate and economically disadvantaged areas and the programme currently covers more than one million schoolgirls above Grade 6 in schools across the island with an allocation of Rs. 1.44 billion.

The discussion was conducted with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Education, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education and a group of senior officials, it said.