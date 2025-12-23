Over 1,000 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

December 23, 2025   12:27 pm

A total of 1,025 suspects were arrested during island-wide raids conducted yesterday (22) under the “Nation United - National Drive” campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

During these operations, the police obtained detention orders against 22 suspects, while 20 others were sent to rehabilitation.

The objective of this initiative is to comprehensively curb the widespread drug trafficking prevailing in the country through a multifaceted strategy.

This includes disrupting drug supply networks nationwide, reducing demand for illicit substances, expanding enforcement operations, rehabilitating individuals affected by drug addiction, implementing preventive programmes to deter drug usage, and strengthening community empowerment efforts to combat drugs effectively.

According to the Police Media Division, officers seized 354 grams of heroin, 529 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), 124 kilograms 282 grams of cannabis, 115,176 cannabis plants, 14 grams of kush, 284 grams of hashish, 791 grams of narcotics tablets, 42 grams and 700 milligrams of ‘Madana Modaka’, and 1 kilogram 598 grams of ‘Maava’ during the operations.

