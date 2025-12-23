Final rites of late veteran actor Sathischandra Edirisinghe to be performed on Thursday

Final rites of late veteran actor Sathischandra Edirisinghe to be performed on Thursday

December 23, 2025   01:39 pm

The final rites of the late veteran actor Sathischandra Edirisinghe will be performed on Thursday at the Borella General Cemetery.

The body of the late actor is scheduled to be taken to his residence tomorrow (24) at 7.30 a.m. Following religious observances on Thursday morning, the final rites will take place at 5.00 p.m. at the Borella General Cemetery.

Sathischandra Edirisinghe, who was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Thalawathugoda, passed away last night (22).

At present, the body has been taken to a private funeral parlour in Borella. Sathischandra Edirisinghe, who was the brother of veteran singer Sunil Edirisinghe, was an outstanding artist who made immense contributions to the arts through both acting and directing.

Born on February 10, 1941, in Kelaniya, Patikirige Sathischandra Edirisinghe’s career spanned more than half a century. At the time of his passing, he was 84 years old.

In 1986, he received an award for his performance in the film “Keti Waleegaya”, directed by Gamini Fonseka, where he portrayed a Sinhala youth in a role lasting just 90 seconds.

Additionally, at the 1987 Sarasaviya Awards Festival, he was awarded a Special Jury Award for his acting skills for portraying a Buddhist monk.

Meanwhile, in 1963, his first stage drama production, “Bakathapas”, was staged.

