Tourist arrivals in December top 150,000

A total of 154,609 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in December, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 35,337 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 23.0%. Furthermore, 15,674 persons from Russia, 12,961 from the United Kingdom, 10,682 from Germany and 8,810 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of November.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 2,258,202 with the release of the latest figures for November.

Among them, 510,133 individuals are from India, 204,703 from the UK, 174,267 Russia, 141,941 from Germany and 129,403 are from China, the SLTDA noted.