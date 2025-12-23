Cabinet nod to establish consultancy boards to strengthen and promote local production industries

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to establish Consultancy Committees for several industry sectors with the objective of minimizing policy issues in industries and entrepreneurship development.

A total of 20 consultancy boards have already been established covering production industries.

The government has recognized the requirement of establishing consultancy committees for another seven special industry sectors that is not covered by existing consultancy committees.

Accordingly, the Cabinet granted approval to the proposal furnished by the Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development to establish Consultancy Committees for the following industry sectors comprised of not more than 25 members representing experts in state institutions, commercial boards / assemblies, institutions (Universities and Research Institutions) and experts in the respective industries sector.