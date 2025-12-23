Govt decides to continue Suraksha student insurance programme

Govt decides to continue Suraksha student insurance programme

December 23, 2025   03:55 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the continuation of the ‘Suraksha’ Student Insurance Programme for the years 2025–2026, with several amendments.

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education has entered into agreements with Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation to implement the Suraksha Student Insurance programme which is implemented with the objective of supporting students who experience disturbances to education due to numerous health issues.

Accordingly, approximately 4 million students educated in government schools, government approved private schools, Pirivena and assisted special schools are covered under health insurance, accident coverage, and life insurance categories.

Considering the issues recognized when implementing this programme, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the particulars furnished by the Prime Minister in her capacity in the post of the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education that the ‘Suraksha’ Student Insurance Programme for the year 2025 / 2026 will be implemented including the following amendments and thereby actions will be taken to issue relevant circular instructions.
 
* Implementation of ‘Suraksha’ Student Insurance Programme until 31.08.2026 in relation to the year 2025 / 2026
 
* Amendment of the annual income of low income category considered at granting parent death benefit from rupees 180,000/- to rupees 240,000/-
 
* Granting benefits up to rupees 75,000/- for the Scoliosis Brace which is used for correcting distortion of the spinal cord and Cochlea Equipment.
 
* Granting benefits up to rupees Rs. 20,000/- for students who are taking medicine for longer periods for ailments in the category of critical illness category and another 07 identified ailments.
 
* Adding 05 more ailments as Pneumothorax, Encephalitis, Thalassemia, Hereditary Spherocytosis and Sickle Cell Anemia which are in the critical ailment category.
 
* From 01.09.2025, providing opportunity to handover the claim applications for obtaining benefits to any regional office of Sri Lanka Insurance General Limited.

