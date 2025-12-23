New measures approved to minimize polythene and plastic use around Sri Pada

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to implement measures aimed at minimizing the use of polythene and plastic within the Sri Pada highly sensitive ecosystem during the annual pilgrimage season.

The Sri Pada pilgrimage season runs for six months annually from December and a huge quantity of decaying and non – decaying waste disposed by the pilgrims and other individuals who visit during that period is collected in the area, according to Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The Sri Pada eco system is a highly sensitive zone covered by the Flora and Fauna Protection Ordinance and the waste management in the zone has become a timely requirement.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Environment to take a number of measures to minimize the usage of polythene and plastics during the Sri Pada pilgrimage season.

Accordingly, following steps will be taken by the Ministry of Environment with the approval given by the Cabinet of Ministers.



* Banning the sale or carrying wrappers (lunch sheets etc.), containers (shopping bags) made of polyethylene with higher density, sachet packets, expanded polystyrene products which are one time– used food containers, one time– used soft drink strews, mixers, one time– used cups and plates and cups, spoons and forks and knives by pilgrims within this area.



* Banning the carrying of less than one litre one time – used plastic water bottles and soft drinks bottles



* Banning disposal of any polythene covers or food, pharmaceutical drugs or other goods within the highly sensitive environmental zone.



* Entrusting the respective owners of the sales outlets with the responsibility of the management of waste generated from the post-sale of food or any other sales goods with plastic covers marketed by the business venues within the environmentally high sensitive zone.



* Banning pollution of water fountains and water ways and disposal of polythene and plastic waste to them.



* Entrusting the responsibility of disposal of polythene and plastic waste collected from construction and maintaining of sale stalls away from Sri Pada high sensitive zone to the business stalls owners by transporting them away from there and handing over them to the relevant urban council or Pradeshiya Sabha for final disposal