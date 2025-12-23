Police to implement special security and traffic plans for Christmas and New Year

Sri Lanka Police Headquarters has announced that a comprehensive security arrangement and special traffic plan will be implemented island-wide to ensure the safety of the public, urban areas and religious places during the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to the Police Media Division, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has instructed all OICs and Senior Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police in charge of Provinces to enforce a formal security plan alongside a structured traffic plan, covering Christmas Eve and the dawn of the New Year 2026.

Accordingly, a coordinated public safety programme and traffic management plan have been formulated and implemented to facilitate the safe movement of people visiting the major cities across the island for various purposes during the festive season.

Special security arrangements have been made for churches island-wide, where Christmas Eve celebrations and related religious events will be taking place.

These measures are being carried out in close coordination with religious leaders and event organizers to ensure the safety of devotees, the police said.

In addition, heightened security has been deployed in areas with large public gatherings, including financial institutions, and shopping areas, according to the statement.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and police personnel in civilian attire have also been deployed in urban areas to gather intelligence and respond swiftly to any potential threats.

Police have further stated that special attention is being given to areas frequently visited by locals and tourists, such as hotels, shopping malls and other popular locations, to ensure their safety during the festive season.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police has requested the public to remain vigilant and to promptly inform the nearest police officer if any suspicious activity, individuals, groups or vehicles are observed.

The public has also been urged to take precautions to safeguard their personal belongings, it added.

The Police Media Division emphasized that public cooperation is essential for the successful implementation of these measures, noting that such support is vital to ensure public safety and convenience during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.