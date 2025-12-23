Trains on Eastern Line to Batticaloa to resume tomorrow

Train operations on the Eastern Railway Line up to Batticaloa will resume tomorrow (24), the Department of Railways has announced.

Accordingly, passengers traveling from Colombo Fort to Batticaloa, should use the Train No. 7083, which departs from the Colombo Fort station at 6.00 a.m. to Trincomalee.

They will be required to board Train No. 6011 from the Gal Oya Railway Station, which is scheduled for Batticaloa at 12.40 p.m., the Department said.

Similarly, for passengers traveling from Batticaloa to Colombo Fort, the train departing Batticaloa at 5.00 a.m. will arrive at Gal Oya, after which the train operating from Trincomalee to Colombo Fort will depart from Gal Oya Railway Station, according to the statement issued by the Department of Railways.

Commencing Train Service Batticaloa Line by poornima