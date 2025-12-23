Special traffic plan in Colombo tomorrow

Sri Lanka Police has announced a special traffic plan to minimize congestion in Colombo on Christmas Eve (December 24).

With large crowds and vehicles expected to gather at the Galle Face green and several areas in Colombo for celebrations, the alternative routes and parking arrangements have been introduced to ease traffic flow, the Police Media Division said.

Accordingly, police expect heavy traffic congestion in Pettah, Colombo Fort, Kompanna Veediya, Maradana, Kollupitiya, Bambalapitiya, and Cinnamon Gardens police divisions in Colombo.

Although traffic restrictions have not been imposed, the Sri Lanka Police has announced it will implement a special traffic plan tomorrow, if heavy traffic congestion is reported.

Alternative Routes

• Exit from Colombo via Galle Face Road – proceed through the NSA Roundabout, along Galle Face Road, turn left at the Baladaksha Mawatha junction (MOD Junction) onto Baladaksha Mawatha, continue via the Aliya Nana Roundabout, Maccan Marker Road and the Galle Face Roundabout towards Kollupitiya

• Vehicles entering Colombo from Galle Face Road via the Galle Face Roundabout may proceed up to the Baladaksha Mawatha junction and continue onward

• Travel will not be permitted from the Galle Face Roundabout to Aliya Nana Roundabout via Mackan Marker Road, or from the Alia Nana Roundabout to Galle Face Road via Baladaksha Mawatha

• All vehicles entering from by-roads along Baladaksha Mawatha must turn right and exit Colombo via the Alia Nana Roundabout.

• Likewise, all vehicles entering Galle Face Road from side roads must turn right and proceed towards the NSA Roundabout

When implementing the above traffic plan, no vehicle will be allowed to park on sidewalks or in a manner that obstructs main roads within the Colombo city limits. Legal action will be taken against drivers who violate traffic regulations in this manner.

It is further stated that vehicles entering Colombo may be parked at the following designated parking locations.

Free parking areas (no charges), provided traffic flow is not obstructed

• MOD Parking Area, Baladaksha Mawatha (towards Beira Lake) – Fort Police Division

• Kollupitiya / Bambalapitiya / Wellawatte Marine Drive

• D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha – Fort and Maradana Police Divisions

• Only the exit lane of Park Street – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

• Parking bays only along Galle Road from Savoy Cinema, Wellawatte to Bagatale Road junction

• Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha (left lane) from Nelum Pokuna Roundabout to Library Roundabout – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

• F.R. Senanayake Mawatha – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

• Reid Avenue (right side) from Reid Duty Junction to Thurstan Junction – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

• Independence Avenue (right side) from Independence Roundabout to Independence Square – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

• Maitland Crescent – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

• Foundation Road – Cinnamon Gardens Police Division

Paid parking facilities

• Old Manning Market Parking Area, Bastion Mawatha – Pettah Police Division

• Parking area near the Vimaladharmasuriya Clock Tower – Fort Police Division

• Hemas Parking Area, R.A. De Mel Mawatha – Fort Police Division

• Lake House Parking Area, D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha

• Lynden Bastion Road – Fort Police Division

• Bristol Street – Fort Police Division

• Duke Street – Fort Police Division

• Axa Tower Parking Area, Union Place–Dawson Street junction – Kollupitiya Police Division

• Gamini Roundabout (St. Clement’s) – Maradana Police Division