China has expressed its readiness to extend all necessary assistance to Sri Lanka and to share its experience under the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme.

This was conveyed by Wang Junzheng, Member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Xizang Autonomous Region during a meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (23).

During the meeting, President Dissanayake expressed his gratitude for the emergency and humanitarian assistance provided by China in the aftermath of the disaster and appreciated China’s continued support during this challenging period, according to the President’s Media Division.

The President noted that such cooperation would further strengthen the long-standing close friendship between the two countries, the statement said.

President Dissanayake also briefed the visiting Chinese delegation on the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme initiated to restore livelihoods and rebuild the country.

Wang Junzheng stated that he would continue to collaborate with Sri Lanka, enhancing the understanding and friendship established between the Presidents of both nations during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s recent official visit to China.

He also said that, with the assistance of the Chinese government, he would continue to support ongoing projects in Sri Lanka and initiate new projects, the PMD stated.

The Member of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China further noted that China would support key government initiatives such as the Clean Sri Lanka programme and the anti-corruption and bribery eradication programme, and emphasized China’s willingness to share its experience and provide necessary assistance in efforts to eradicate rural poverty.

Those present at the meeting included Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong; Peng Xiubin, Director General of the Bureau for Southeast and South Asian Affairs of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee; Bao Ting, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Xizang Autonomous Region; Wang Siqi, Deputy Director of the Bureau for Southeast and South Asian Affairs of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee; and, representing the Government of Sri Lanka, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage.

