12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

December 23, 2025   08:11 pm

A total of 12 Indian fishermen have been arrested while poaching in seas off Talaimannar, Indian media reported.

According to officials of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, the fishermen are from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district.

Fisheries department officials said the Sri Lanka Navy personnel apprehended the fishermen and escorted them, along with their mechanised trawler, to a naval port in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings.

The arrested fishermen have been accused of crossing the maritime boundary and fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters.

- Agencies

