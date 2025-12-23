Indian PM Modi assures all possible assistance for Sri Lanka as a reliable friend

December 23, 2025   08:44 pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that India will extend all possible assistance as a trusted partner and reliable friend, with the government turning its attention to the next phase of the recovery process following the devastation caused by Cyclone “Ditwah.”

The assurance was conveyed through a special letter sent by Prime Minister Modi to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, through Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar.

According to the letter sent by the Indian Prime Minister, “As in the past, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with you in rebuilding the lives of the people of Sri Lanka and in strengthening resilience.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further emphasized in his letter that Sri Lanka will always be able to see India standing by its side.

