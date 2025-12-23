SLTB to deploy additional buses during festive period

Special additional bus services will be in operation from tomorrow (24) to December 27 in view of the festive season.

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Sajeewa Nandana Kanakarathna confirmed the deployment of additional buses for people leaving Colombo.

While addressing a media briefing today (23) the SLTB Chairman noted that the decision to deploy special bus services was taken considering the disruptions caused to train services and passenger demand.