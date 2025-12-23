SLTB to deploy additional buses during festive period

SLTB to deploy additional buses during festive period

December 23, 2025   10:09 pm

Special additional bus services will be in operation from tomorrow (24) to December 27 in view of the festive season.

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Sajeewa Nandana Kanakarathna confirmed the deployment of additional buses for people leaving Colombo.

While addressing a media briefing today (23) the SLTB Chairman noted that the decision to deploy special bus services was taken considering the disruptions caused to train services and passenger demand.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)