Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of showers may occur in the Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts today, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Southern province and in the Kalutara and Ratnapura districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other areas of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Kalutara, Badulla, Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.