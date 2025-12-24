January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Police Constable arrested over incident involving NPP MP suspended from service
- New batch of Epstein files include many references to Donald Trump
- 12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters
- Indian PM assures all possible assistance for Sri Lanka as a reliable friend
- Heavy traffic congestion reported at Ja-Ela and Katunayake expressway interchanges