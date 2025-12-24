Trains from Colombo to Kankesanthurai and Batticaloa to resume today

The Northern Railway Line will be fully reopened for train operations from today (24), the Department of Railways has announced.

Accordingly, from today, the Yal Devi Express will operate on the Northern Railway Line from Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai, as scheduled.

Additionally, seat reservation facilities will be made available in the first class (air-conditioned) and second class compartments of the Yal Devi Express.

Meanwhile, train operations on the Eastern Railway Line up to Batticaloa are also scheduled to commence today.

The Department of Railways announced that passengers traveling from Colombo Fort to Batticaloa, should use the Train No. 7083, which departs from the Colombo Fort station at 6.00 a.m. to Trincomalee.

They will be required to board Train No. 6011 from the Gal Oya Railway Station, which is scheduled for Batticaloa at 12.40 p.m., the Department said.

Similarly, for passengers traveling from Batticaloa to Colombo Fort, the train departing Batticaloa at 5.00 a.m. will arrive at Gal Oya, after which the train operating from Trincomalee to Colombo Fort will depart from Gal Oya Railway Station, according to the statement issued by the Department of Railways.