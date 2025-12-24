T-56 firearm and ammunition recovered from car abandoned in Ragama

T-56 firearm and ammunition recovered from car abandoned in Ragama

December 24, 2025   07:09 am

A T-56 weapon and a stock of ammunition have been discovered by the Ragama Police.

Police officers who were inspecting an abandoned car at a location in Pahalawatta, Ragama, discovered the firearm along with two magazines containing ammunition inside the vehicle.

The Ragama Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects who abandoned the vehicle at the location along with the weapon and ammunition.

