Gold prices hit record high of over US$ 4,500 per ounce

December 24, 2025   07:23 am

Gold rose to a record above US$ 4,500 an ounce on escalating tensions in Venezuela and expectations for more US rate cuts. Silver and platinum also advanced to all-time peaks.

Spot gold prices rose 0.9% to $4,486.55 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $4,497.55 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for February delivery rose 1.1% to $4,519.20 an ounce.

Silver also rose, with spot prices rising 0.8% to $69.56 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $69.98. Silver has gained more than 141% since the beginning of the year, outpacing gold in terms of growth amid supply shortages, high industrial demand and active investment inflows.

According to Pepperstone senior strategist Michael Brown, the market may enter a phase of moderate consolidation during the holiday season due to reduced liquidity. At the same time, he predicts a resumption of active growth after the return of full-fledged trading volumes. In the medium term, he calls the natural target for gold at $5,000 per ounce, while for silver the long-term target remains at $75.

The aggravation of relations between the US and Venezuela supports demand for gold as a defensive asset. According to analysts, investors are increasingly choosing precious metals against the backdrop of expectations of further reductions in interest rates in the US.

Additional support for the market was provided by statements about possible personnel changes in the Federal Reserve and signals of easing monetary policy. Gold has risen more than 70% since the beginning of the year, remaining sensitive to geopolitical news and changes in market expectations for rates.

- Agencies

