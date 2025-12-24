Fishing vessel with stock of narcotics taken into custody in southern seas brought to Dikkowita harbour
December 24, 2025 07:38 am
A multi-day fishing vessel seized in southern seas on suspicion of transporting a stock of narcotic has been brought to Dikkowita fisheries harbour, the Sri Lanka Navy stated.
Five crew members were onboard the vessel.
Officers have found 11 bags containing heroin and crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) from the vessel which had reportedly set to sea from the Gandara harbour.