Inaugural flight from Poland to Sri Lanka for winter season lands at BIA

December 24, 2025   08:27 am

The inaugural flight from Poland to Sri Lanka for the winter season landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), last night (23).

The aircraft, operated by Smart Wings Airlines, landed at the BIA from Warsaw, Poland, at 10:10 p.m.

A Boeing 737 aircraft was deployed for the inaugural flight, carrying 180 passengers along with nine crew members.

Accordingly, Polish Smart Wings flights are scheduled to operate weekly, on Tuesdays, from Warsaw to Colombo, until March 15, 2026.

Passengers arriving on these flights are expected to visit tourist destinations in Sri Lanka including the coastal areas, Sigiriya, Dambulla, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Yala.

The group of Polish tourists who arrived was welcomed at the BIA by officials from the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

