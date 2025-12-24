Kush narcotics worth over Rs. 60M found inside package at Central Mail Exchange

December 24, 2025   08:35 am

A stock of ‘Kush’ narcotics worth over Rs. 60 million has been found inside a package sent to Sri Lanka from Thailand.

An individual has been arrested by Customs officers at the Central Mail Exchange following the discovery of the stock of narcotics.

According to Customs Director and Media Spokesman Chandan Punchihewa, the total weight of the narcotics was 6 kilograms and 201 grams.

The drugs were detected during a special inspection, and a 31-year-old suspect from Dematagoda was also taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Punchihewa stated that a consignment of illegally imported turmeric was discovered inside a container brought in for inspection at the Orugodawatta Customs Yard.

The inspection was carried out by the Operations Division of the Customs Preventive Unit. He further noted that the value of the turmeric stock has not yet been calculated.

