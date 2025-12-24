Special train service in place for Christmas and school holidays

The Department of Railways has decided to operate additional train journeys in view of the Christmas season, school holidays, and the year-end long weekend.

Accordingly, a special express train is scheduled to operate from Maradana to Matara today (24 December) at 3.00 p.m.

Additionally, a special train will depart from Matara Railway Station at 5.00 a.m. on 29 December and is expected to arrive at Colombo Fort at 8.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Fort–Kankesanthurai Intercity Express train is scheduled to operate on 25 and 28 December. This service will consist of nine air-conditioned first-class carriages.