Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by another Rs. 2,000

December 24, 2025   10:22 am

Gold rates in the local market continue to rise with the rapid increase in prices in the global market.

As of today (24), the global price of gold rose to a record above US$ 4,500 an ounce.

In Sri Lanka, the price of gold has increased by Rs. 2,000 compared to yesterday’s rates.

Accordingly, this morning, a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market was priced at Rs. 327,500.

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which was Rs. 352,000 yesterday, has risen to Rs. 354,000 today, according to traders at the Colombo Pettah gold market.

