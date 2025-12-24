Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by another Rs. 2,000
December 24, 2025 10:22 am
Gold rates in the local market continue to rise with the rapid increase in prices in the global market.
As of today (24), the global price of gold rose to a record above US$ 4,500 an ounce.
In Sri Lanka, the price of gold has increased by Rs. 2,000 compared to yesterday’s rates.
Accordingly, this morning, a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market was priced at Rs. 327,500.
Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which was Rs. 352,000 yesterday, has risen to Rs. 354,000 today, according to traders at the Colombo Pettah gold market.