Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by another Rs. 2,000

Gold rates in the local market continue to rise with the rapid increase in prices in the global market.

As of today (24), the global price of gold rose to a record above US$ 4,500 an ounce.

In Sri Lanka, the price of gold has increased by Rs. 2,000 compared to yesterday’s rates.

Accordingly, this morning, a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market was priced at Rs. 327,500.

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of 24-carat gold, which was Rs. 352,000 yesterday, has risen to Rs. 354,000 today, according to traders at the Colombo Pettah gold market.