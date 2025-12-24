21kg of heroin and 172kg of ICE found on vessel taken into custody in southern seas

A total of 21kg of heroin and 172kg crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) have been found in the multi-day fishing vessel which was taken into custody in southern seas by the Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (23).

The value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be over Rs. 2 billion.

The fishing vessel along with the stock of narcotics packed in 11 sacks was brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour at around 6:00 a.m. today (24).

A total of five individuals who were on board the multi-day fishing vessel were taken into custody.

The arrested suspects are residents of Dondra.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the vessel had departed from Gandara on December 9.