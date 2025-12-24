21kg of heroin and 172kg of ICE found on vessel taken into custody in southern seas

21kg of heroin and 172kg of ICE found on vessel taken into custody in southern seas

December 24, 2025   10:51 am

A total of 21kg of heroin and 172kg crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) have been found in the multi-day fishing vessel which was taken into custody in southern seas by the Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (23).

The value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be over Rs. 2 billion.

The fishing vessel along with the stock of narcotics packed in 11 sacks was brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour at around 6:00 a.m. today (24).

A total of five individuals who were on board the multi-day fishing vessel were taken into custody.

The arrested suspects are residents of Dondra.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the vessel had departed from Gandara on December 9.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)