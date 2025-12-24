NBRO warns landslide risk persists in several areas despite lifting of red alerts
December 24, 2025 11:46 am
The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has cautioned that although landslide red alerts have been lifted, the risk in the affected areas has not yet fully subsided.
Senior Scientist at the NBRO, Hasali Semasinghe stated that the warnings were lifted following a reduction in rainfall.
However, she emphasized that the public should refrain from returning to high-risk areas until relevant authorities conduct thorough inspections and declare the locations safe.