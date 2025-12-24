Restoration work on landslide-hit Sri Pada-Hatton Road nears completion

Restoration work on the Sri Pada-Hatton road, which was damaged by a landslide in Mahagiri Damba, is currently in its final stages.

Army troops are currently carrying out restoration work on the damaged staircase and protective fence along the Mahagiri Damba area of the Sri Pada-Hatton road.

The damage occurred after an invasive plant species, which had grown on waste discarded by pilgrims in the area, collapsed along with the accumulated waste during heavy rainfall and struck the protective fence.

Following a site inspection conducted by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) regarding the landslides in the area, recommendations were issued, based on which the Army commenced restoration work at the damaged site, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Chief Incumbent of the Sri Pada Temple, Venerable Bengamuwe Sri Dhammadinna Nayake Thero noted that the renovation work is nearing completion and that, once finalized, pilgrims will be able to worship at Sri Pada without any inconvenience along the Sri Pada- Hatton road.