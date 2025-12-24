Restoration work on landslide-hit Sri Pada-Hatton Road nears completion

Restoration work on landslide-hit Sri Pada-Hatton Road nears completion

December 24, 2025   11:46 am

Restoration work on the Sri Pada-Hatton road, which was damaged by a landslide in Mahagiri Damba, is currently in its final stages.

Army troops are currently carrying out restoration work on the damaged staircase and protective fence along the Mahagiri Damba area of the Sri Pada-Hatton road.

The damage occurred after an invasive plant species, which had grown on waste discarded by pilgrims in the area, collapsed along with the accumulated waste during heavy rainfall and struck the protective fence.

Following a site inspection conducted by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) regarding the landslides in the area, recommendations were issued, based on which the Army commenced restoration work at the damaged site, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Chief Incumbent of the Sri Pada Temple, Venerable Bengamuwe Sri Dhammadinna Nayake Thero noted that the renovation work is nearing completion and that, once finalized, pilgrims will be able to worship at Sri Pada without any inconvenience along the Sri Pada- Hatton road.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)