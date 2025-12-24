The Western province continued to account for the largest share of the country’s nominal GDP, representing a share of 42.4 per cent in 2024, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The substantial contribution of the Western province is owing to strong activity across both the services and industry sectors.

Meanwhile, the North Western (11.5 per cent) and Central (10.7 per cent) provinces followed, recording the second and third highest shares of the economy in 2024, respectively, the CBSL noted.

Furthermore, contributions to the nominal GDP from the Central, Eastern, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces have increased in 2024 compared with 2023.

Meanwhile, the North Western province remained the leading contributor to agricultural activities, accounting for 20.0 per cent in 2024. Contributions of the Central and Southern provinces accounted for 13.9 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively.

The Central Bank noted that in terms of industry activities, the Western province remained the major contributor, accounting for 47.6 per cent of the total industry value.

The North Western (12.0 per cent) and Central (9.6 per cent) provinces remained the subsequent key contributors to overall Industry activities.

Moreover, the Western province led services activities with 44.5 per cent, followed by the Central (10.7 per cent) and North Western (10.1 per cent) provinces, the Central Bank added further.